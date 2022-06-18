Visitors and residents of Adair celebrated 150 years Thursday through Sunday, and remembered Jesse James, whose gang robbed a train west of Adair that was said to have had millions of dollars of gold on it. A short re-enactment of the robbery was held on Saturday in the Adair City Park. The celebration also included a parade, and several Adair-Casey classes had entries as part of class reunions.

Tags

Trending Food Videos