Visitors and residents of Adair celebrated 150 years Thursday through Sunday, and remembered Jesse James, whose gang robbed a train west of Adair that was said to have had millions of dollars of gold on it. A short re-enactment of the robbery was held on Saturday in the Adair City Park. The celebration also included a parade, and several Adair-Casey classes had entries as part of class reunions.
Celebrating 150 years and remembering Jesse James
