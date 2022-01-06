AMS Fire Update

ATLANTIC – A full report on the cause of the Atlantic Middle School Roof Fire, which occurred last July should be released in the coming weeks, according to Special Agent Wayne Brosam from the State Fire Marshal Division.
“In the next coming weeks, a full report will be released as to the cause or determination of this fire event,” Brosam said in a statement. “Two possible accidental causes are being investigated at this time.”
Brosam did say that the fire damage was restricted to the rooftop area, but other parts of the building suffered significant water damage.
“During the initial investigation, direct fire damage was observed and contained to the rooftop area,” he said. “While examining the fire scene, a thick concrete protective barrier was located beneath the roofing material which prevented fire extension into the building. However, extensive water damage did occur throughout the structure causing significant damage to several areas within the building on all levels.”
Brosam said officials are still waiting on lab results of items collected at the fire, which were sent to an out of state lab, to help determine the cause of the fire.
The fire occurred on July 27 at approximately 12:37 p.m., and Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said when he arrived on the scene, the fire, which included flames up to 20 feet, was contained to the middle of the roof. A rubber roof was being installed at the time of the fire which may have contributed to the cause of the fire.
Fire departments from Marne, Lewis and Griswold assisted the Atlantic fire department in extinguishing the blaze.