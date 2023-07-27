Fair Thursday night activities move to outdoor show ring

Thursday night activities at the Cass County Fair, including the Little Miss and Mister Contest, the King and Queen Contest and the Senior Recognition, will be held at the outdoor show ring, instead of the Community Center parking lot. Times will remain the same, which are 7 p.m. for the Little Miss and Mister Contest, 7:30 p.m. for the King and Queen Contest and 8 p.m. for senior recognition.

