A bill that would expand the use of funds from the American Rescue Act has been approved in the U.S. Senate, and is now going to the U.S. House for consideration. The bill was passed by the Senate on Oct. 19, and received in the House on Oct. 20.The act provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg told the Adair County Board of Supervisors about the bill last week, and said if it’s passed by the House, up to $10 million each entity receives could be used like Local Option Sale Tax (LOST) funds. Options for those funds include building repairs, roads and infrastructure and public safety.
“It would just open up the funding to be used in a lot of ways,” Berg said.
She said one department official didn’t request funding for items like tuckpointing and window replacements on the courthouse or repairs to a wall in the basement because they don’t qualify under current rules. But those projects could qualify if the bill is passed in the house.
Adair County is expected to receive $1.38 million in American Rescue Act funds. County officials have to have a plan for the funds by 2024, and it needs to be used by 2026.
Berg said there wasn’t a timeline for the House to consider the bill, but one goal was to have it done by the end of the year.
“It passed unanimously through the Senate,” Berg said. “ (And now) They don’t have a timeline. They hope (it can be passed by the House) before the end of the year, but that’s not going to be guaranteed either.”
The board has received COVID funding requests and has been reviewing them, but has not made any decisions about them yet.