ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council is expected to approve Wednesday going ahead with a bridge rehabilitation project in conjunction with Cass County.
The bridge, located on West Sixth Street over the Nishnabotna River — sits in both Cass County and the City of Atlantic.
Earlier this year Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors that the bridge was in poor shape and would take several months to repair.
“The abutments are in really poor shape so we’re going to go in and repair those,” Cass County engineer Trent Wolken told the board.
The County and City have agreed to split the cost of repairing the bridge equally which will cost around $400,000.
The city’s share will come from a loan of $300,000 from the Wastewater Utility to the LOST Capital Improvement Streets Fund. The LOST Streets Fund will repay the loan to the Sewer Utility over a 10-year period.