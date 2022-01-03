Those waking up on Jan. 1, 2022 in Atlantic got snow, but not exactly what the experts predicted .
Officials from the National Weather Services said last week residents in the central, southern and southwest part of the state could receive anywhere from 3 to 8 inches with those on the northern half of the watch area getting less and those toward the Iowa/Missouri border receiving more.
On Sunday morning, National Weather Service officials said they didn’t have many snow total reports for western Iowa, but heard many areas between Omaha, Neb. and Des Moines may have received about 2 inches. Reports showed the middle of the state received about one half inch, but totals increased more in the south central and eastern part of the state. They ranged from 4 to 6 inches, but there were places in eastern and south central area that received 7, 8 or 9 inches.
Extremely cold temperatures came with the snow, and National Weather Service officials predicted last week below 0 degree wind chills ranging from -25 degrees in western Iowa to -30 to-35 degrees in northern Iowa. On Sunday morning, the wind chill for Atlantic ranged from -20 to -17 degrees. Most of the state was in a wind chill advisory until noon on Sunday.
Iowa State Patrol officials said they responded to multiple accidents on Saturday in Pottawattamie, Adair and Cass County on Interstate 80, and in Atlantic, Atlantic Police responded to one accident in which a vehicle hit a hotel.
Atlantic Police Officer Paul Wood said Saturday afternoon Austin Boggs, 24, of Lewis, lost control of the 2002 Ford F-250 he was driving, slid sideways, and ended up striking the A-Ford-O hotel, located near the intersection Seventh and Palm Streets. Wood said there were no injuries from the accident, just property damage. The accident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m.