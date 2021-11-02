CASS COUNTY – Following a lengthy discussion on Friday, the Cass County Board of Supervisors tabled a plan to replace a bridge with a box culvert and vacate part of 570th Street until a third party can determine what effect it would have on property values.
About six years ago, state officials did a study on I-80 from Nebraska to Illinois on the state of bridges and use of roads. The study showed an average 15 vehicles a day used the road, and determined this bridge needed to be remodeled or replaced. State officials also created an incentive program last year in which counties could receive funding if a bridge was replaced with a box culvert.
IDOT Representative Scott Suhr said because replacing a bridge is costly, and the state has the incentive program, DOT officials wanted to give Cass County the option to do this project. For this particular project, Cass County could receive $1.5 million. While it’s possible the road could remain open only to landowners, DOT officials recommend vacating because they prefer having no traffic on it.
One resident, Robert Christensen, suggested the county get an outside opinion on how removing the bridge and vacating the road would affect area landowners financially.
“What I want to have is a fair unbiased opinion as to the economic impact if this bridge is closed,” Christensen said. “It affects land valuation.”
Another resident, Javen Smith, said vacating the road would cause issues because there would only be one access out, which could be a problem if the road is closed due to snow and residents had to clear it themselves. Another problem is if the access out would change in any way. He wondered if the weight limits could change in the future, and if he could still drive his farm equipment over it.
Board members said it was important to assure landowners that other access would be maintained and usable for residents even with farm equipment.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said the bridge was a good candidate for the project.
“If there was one to be done in the county, this is the best candidate,” Wolken said.
Board Member Mark O’Brien asked Suhr if other counties had this offer, and Suhr said he could only speak about southwest Iowa,and two other counties had the same offer. They ultimately decided against taking it.
The board voted 5-0 to table any action on vacating the road, and agreed to have another party determine the economic impact of the project. Board member Steve Green was going to look for someone to study the issue.