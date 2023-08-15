Atlantic youth raises over $10,000 for splash pad

ATLANTIC – An Atlantic 7-year-old, who is very excited about Atlantic having a splash pad, did her part to raise funds for the project by selling lemonade. In the end, she raised over $10,000.
Finley Pieken, the daughter of Ali and Dustin Pieken, first sold lemonade on Discount Dayz, raising nearly $4,000. Her funding also got a boost when local dentist Dr. Bandow donated $2,000.
Pieken decided to sell lemonade during AtlanticFest, and that led to Ricci McLaren from Dance Atlantic offering a $1,000 donation. The funds kept coming in as the day continued- many of them $500 or $1,000- and by the end of the day Pieken had collected $10,300.
Pieken hopes other children her age are inspired to help raise funds to get the project completed as soon as possible.
“The more we fundraise, the sooner we get to play on the Splash Pad,” Pieken said.
While Pieken’s donation allows her to pick a certain water feature on the splash pad, she hasn’t decided what that feature will be as of Tuesday afternoon.
There are lots of ways to donate, and splash pad fund-raising committee members stress that checks need to be made to either the City of Atlantic or Shift ATL.
Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. People can also donate online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address.
Committee members will also be offering tickets for a 50/50 raffle during the AHS Smackdown Golf Tournament at both the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and Nishna Hills Golf Course on Aug. 19. The cost is $5 for one ticket and $20 for “an arm stretch of tickets,” according to committee member Ali Pieken. Individuals must be present to win, and winners will be announced around the same time as the winners of the golf tournament are announced. Proceeds will go to the splash pad project.
For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.