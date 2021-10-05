ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider a request from a resident on 22nd street to allow them to have chickens on their property.
The request comes from Brad and Sara Strouth, who own just over two acres on property south of East Ridge Park and is abutted by farmland on two sides. City code prohibits chickens inside limits, though City Administrator John Lund notes the “the Strouths are responsible people on a sizable property near farmland and appear to have healthy chickens in a well-maintained and sanitary coop.”
However, he adds that police have received complaints regarding the animals.
Lund says he worries that an exemption in this case will open the door for others who may not have the time or facilities needed and will result in more complaints to city hall.
“This is ultimately a Council decision on what they want in the community,” Lund said. “There is obviously a great deal of interest in urban farming. There are several possible conflicts that arise in granting exemptions to the ban on poultry. For one, it is a regular occurrence in Atlantic, residents acquiring things where they do not have the resources or interest in maintaining. Look at some of the yards and homes. Chickens are livestock and livestock can create smells and noise and be a nuisance to neighbors. When neighbors are annoyed, they contact the City and city staff are forced to address the problem, limiting labor hours to address other issues.”
It could also open the door for other forms of poultry.
“If chickens are allowed, why not ducks, geese, quail, peacocks, and turkeys? I am already aware of another party that will apply for a chicken exemption and another that is interested in ducks,” Lund said.
Lund recommends that if the Council approves the exemption that a moratorium is placed on new applications until a “well-planned and coordinated policy” can be developed.
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.