On Sept. 21, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on highway 148 east of Massena. Douglas Alan Martin, of Davis City, driving at 1998 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer was travelling eastbound on Highway 148 when he struck a low hanging wire owned by Alliant Energy. The semi-tractor sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Anthony Rey Asay, 29, of Atlantic on Sept. 24 for public intoxication. Asay was taken to Cass County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.
On Sept. 27, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Richard Dean Fineran, 52, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Fineran was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance.
On Sept. 27, Cass County Deputies responded to an accident on Richland Road, approximately 1/3 mile east of 750th St. near Massena. Mary Ann McKee was travelling westbound on Richland Rd driving at 1999 Ford F250 pickup. McKee attempted to pass a tractor towing a manure spreader, lost control of the vehicle and rolled landing on a fence on the north side of the road. McKee was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital and later transported to UNMC by Life Flight with serious injuries.
On Sept. 28, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Seth William Max Stephenson, 19, of Wiota, on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Stephenson was transported to Cass County Jail where he later posted bond.
On Sept. 28, Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Brian Richard Rodriguez, 29, of Bettendorf on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. Rodridguez was transported from Scott County Jail to Cass County Jail where was later sentenced and released.