First rain, then slight chance of snow, cold temperatures

(photo courtesy of the National Weather website)

While National Weather Service officials say there is 20% chance of snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday, a snow totals map shows some places in southwest Iowa could get up to an inch of snow.

 (photo courtesy of the National Weather website)

Rain that was expected to start Monday is continuing today in the Atlantic area, and then temperatures are expected to drop to just above freezing throughout the day today. That will transition to a chance of snow tonight and into Wednesday with temperatures in the 20’s.

