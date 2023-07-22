ATLANTIC – Organizers describe having “monster turnout” at a recent car show held in Atlantic at the Hy-Vee parking lot this month, and plan to host two more shows in August and September.
Rob Stamp, who helps organize the show, explained it was originally held at the Iowa Western Community College Parking Lot, but organizers had to find a new location, and Atlantic Hy-Vee Manager Jon Johnson offered them the use of the business’ parking lot.
“Jon stepped up to the plate and said we’d be more than happy to host it,” Stamp said.
Stamp said he counted 75 vehicles at the last show.
“The last one last weekend- there was a monster turn out- we were so happy with it- at one point I counted 75 (vehicles),” he said. “Hy-Vee furnished the food, and Udderly Delicious had an ice cream stand.”
Stamp said there will be a total of three car shows- the one just recently held in July- and one in August and one in September at the Hy-Vee parking lot. They are held on the third Saturday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. He said the idea behind the show was to create an event to allow people to show their vehicles, and he said there were people who attended from Pottawattamie County, Cass County and Audubon County to name a few.
“People want to show off their cars, or whatever,” Stamp said. “The banner (advertising the show) says ‘If you think it’s cool, bring it.”
Stamp said people who are interested in participating can just show up to the parking lot at 1630 East Seventh Street in Atlantic, and organizers will help find a parking place for the vehicle.
“There’s no classes, no judging, it’s just a show,” he said.