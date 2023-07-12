Adair Supervisors approve snow removal agreement

ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved on Wednesday a 28E Agreement with Guthrie County to do snow removal on the county line-or White Pole Road — for both counties.
Adair County Engineer Nick Kaufmann said the two counties had a verbal agreement since 2004 about Adair County employees doing the snow removal and Guthrie County employees doing other maintenance for the road, but an agreement was never written down.
Kaufmann said officials from both counties should have written agreements, and explained why the verbal agreement was set up in the first place.
“(When you drive that road) there’s nowhere to turn around,” Kaufmann said. “(If we don’t plow) we’ve got to drive to Dexter to turn around, so it makes no sense (not to do that).”
The board also approved two contracts and bonds for the Eureka Culvert and Prussia Culvert extension projects and approved having the chairman sign the final voucher for the Grand River Culvert project.