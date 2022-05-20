Ribbon Cutting at Atlantic Ag and Auto Carquest

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Ag and Auto Carquest Owner Randy Eden said the key to the success of his new auto and agriculture parts store is customer service that is above and beyond anywhere else.
“Customer service is where it’s at,” Eden said. “That is actually the #1 (reason for starting the business). I love to see a customer leave that door with a smile on (their) face because he or she knows (they’ve) been taken care of.”
The business, which is located at 716 West Seventh Street in Atlantic and opened on April 18, offers vehicle parts and agriculture supplies, like hydraulic hoses and oxygen tanks. The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited the business on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting, and explained he formerly worked at Atlantic Motor Supply, but always wanted to break out on his own.
“I’ve always had a dream of being (located) on the highway with a parts store,” he said.
Eden said his family convinced him his dream could come true, and customers would support it.
“First things first, if it wouldn’t have been (for my family this wouldn’t have happened),” he said. “They told me if we build it, (people will support it). The customers- I can’t thank them enough in Atlantic and the surrounding areas because they are coming from all over. I had 36 years down at NAPA and they followed.”
He also appreciated the help of the Watts family, who helped him find the location, and remodel the inside. Finally, he said he has a great team of employees, who are excellent with customers.
The business is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Eden said he may expand the Saturday hours, because he noticed one afternoon that at least 14 came up to the door after they’d closed.
“We put some long hours in, but I tell you what, it’s worth it,” he said. “For the customer, we’ll do what we have to do to take care of them.”