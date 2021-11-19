CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday spending $23,205 in American Rescue Act Funds for use of the Cass County Community Center.
The center has been used for COVID related events, including vaccine clinics and mobile food pantries, as well as for jury selection to allow more space for people to be socially distant. Chairman Steve Baier said the committee that oversees the community center told county officials when the pandemic started, they could use the facility when needed, and details about compensation could be determined later.
Details came on Tuesday when Board member Mark O’Brien said he received a financial request from the committee for up to $23,205, and that figure would be comparable to what a group would pay if they rented the facility.
The supervisors have already used relief funds to digitize records for the recorder’s and auditor’s offices for approximately $200,000 and an enclosed cargo trailer for the emergency management department for up to $7,500. The county is expected to receive another request for funds for radios and repeaters for fire departments and EMS personnel.
The federal funds are used to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments. Cass County is expected to receive $2.4 million American Rescue Act funds.