Repair work on a bridge over Indian Creek, just west of Lewis, will start Monday, and continue until mid-June, IDOT officials said this week.
Officials estimate the work will be complete on June 16, weather permitting, and start at 7 a.m. on Monday. Officials remind motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
Detours around the bridge will be on Highway 71, Highway 92 and Highway 48.
