This past week I did sit down with someone for my first face to face conversation for my column. While I had every intention of this week's column to be the sharing of that conversation, I need another week to fully process and sum up all that took place that evening, giving that experience the honor it deserves. So stay tuned for a two part column, with someone who is truly changing lives.
Below is a piece I wrote focusing heavily on mental health awareness - something I am very passionate about. As we enter the holiday season, may we have compassion and understanding for those around us experiencing emotions and mental health circumstances we may or may not understand.
This is my story - but I am not unique in this experience, and we must do better.
I Lied and we have to do better.
I saw an article a while back that a wife wrote mere days after her husband took his own life. She laid it all out there, including the stigma that stopped him from seeking the help he needed. The help that could have saved his life. He was a doctor. The stigma that is still circling about within our society, within the medical community today; it’s unacceptable.
Two years ago, a 3 year journey to adopt our son from Uganda came to a screeching halt when Uganda and the US could no longer come to an agreement on what the formal adoption policies would be. Uganda - often changing their international adoption policies, made for an untrusting process for the United States. In an effort to protect adopting families, the US drew a line in the sand and ultimately it stopped all pending adoptions, including ours.
Hallie and I had just spent 2 months living in Uganda with Liam. We had been home 3 weeks when our agency called and shared the news with us. After 11 years of infertility, this was a blow way beyond anything I could bear.
Fast forward 3 months from that horrible day, I walked into my doctor’s office in Urbandale. I knew the signs, I was in the throes of counseling again, but this time talking alone wasn’t going to cut it. I was a walking zombie. A physical body holding a deteriorating brain and soul. I was crushed by the grief and trauma and I needed help.
When the doctor walked in, I started explaining what I was feeling, that I had been here before, and this time it felt like more than just anxiety - I was depressed. I felt the quick urge to explain why I was feeling that way. To justify that I was generally a positive, happy person, I wasn’t normally down, etc. The lack-of-compassion or smidge of understanding on her face gave a direct path for the shame to start to choke me out.
And then I said it... “and we were adopting this little boy and trying it all (fertility treatments + adoption), for just so long,” her face remained cold, “and he died and now we can’t bring him home.” I couldn’t even believe the words I was hearing. I was so desperate for someone who could help me, to possibly understand the intensity of the grief I was feeling, that my freaked out brain resorted to the worst possible thing I could think of in hope of help being on the other end of that sentence.
I felt sick as I heard it playing back in my mind, disgusted at myself, because, who had I become? In the same breath I was also hopeful that based on the weight of the words I’d just said, maybe, just maybe she would see my desperate need for something to help my anxiety and depression. Maybe her face would soften to compassion and she would be a kind place for those words to land.
So in a 20 second brain flurry of ‘I hate myself for what I just said and please dear God let her help me out of this dark place’, I raised my eyes to make eye contact again, and finished my rambling by saying “It’s just been a really long and hard 3 months”
And then she said it. "Oh!! 3 months… and you’re still not over it?”
I audibly heard the wind get sucked from my lungs. I can still feel the exact way I felt in that exact moment. The feeling where the air is thick and you might throw up, both because you're nauseous in your stomach but also your throat feels like you are choking on the vomit it’s trying to hold back.
Immediate tears. For lying. For feeling I needed to lie to get someone’s attention. For the fact that the thing I lied about wasn’t enough to warrant any sort of compassion from her. For her complete and utter unacceptable response. For it all. For wondering if I’d ever have any closure. For wondering if this would be the life event that I couldn’t dig out of.
Imagine if I had told the truth. The shame she’d have dished out over the actual truth wouldn’t have been able to fit in the building.
I lied about the severity of my situation in hopes to warrant some kind of help from my medical provider. I sat in her room, telling her I was depressed and riddled with crippling anxiety, asking her to partner with me and my amazing counselor to help me over one of the greatest losses I have ever felt, and she shamed me.
She made me feel unworthy of the sadness that consumed me. I cried for hours after that.
I left the building and Jay met me at our front door. I text a friend, who understands deeply the loss of wanted children. She showed up 30 minutes later. She showed up because she understands we don’t get to decide the validity of someone’s pain. We must only join them in it and carry them through.
We don’t get to decide how someone feels about their grief and pain. We don’t get to decide if it's valid or legit or worthy of care, compassion, medical attention, counseling, grief support, casseroles, funerals, cards, or a ‘6 dozen eggs thrown at a tree session’. We get two choices. Are we in or out? Because if they tell us what they are feeling, then that’s what they are feeling. Because everyday they are fighting or flighting their way through every minute. Fighting or flighting. So what’s it gonna be? In? Or out?
I’m ashamed of what I said that day. Liam is very much living. But the part of him in our life, the life we envisioned with him, and the layers you have to peel back as you let a potential adoptive kid start to take place in your family and your hearts and your future - that piece has died, for now. And we have to grieve it, until it's resurrected in a new way, a new vision, the new image God is still orchestrating. It’s dead until future notice. And there aren’t funerals for dreams or plans or places of your heart you gave away. Places that the geography is taken but empty at the same time.
If you’re judging me for saying what I did that day, I get the knee-jerk reaction to be appalled. I was appalled at myself. But perhaps, just beyond that immediate humanness to shame and judge, be thankful you’ve never been in the position to feel like you need to lie about how bad your brain and heart feels in hopes that someone might throw you the lifeline you are begging for. And instead of throwing you that lifeline, they ask you why you can’t just swim.
We don’t get to decide how someone’s grief and loss makes them feel. We just don’t. We get to accept what they are feeling. And either fight or flight with them. Because everyday they are fight or flighting to simply breathe. So what’s it gonna be?
We have to be the people who show up and pull each other out of the pit. We have to be the ones who point them to the ones who can pull them out of the pit. And sometimes, sometimes they won’t take the help. But trying is what matters. Ending the stigma is what matters. Bettering the awareness of the medical community is what matters. I did find a doctor to partner with me and help me do just that. I am thankful to say that now, 2 years past that experience, while I still grieve the chance to be Liam’s mom, the depression is gone and the grief - less overwhelming!
Life is hard. Mine is no different. Sometimes the hardness of our lives is the direct result of circumstances created by poor choices we make. And sometimes, sometimes life just happens, and the life that happens can be hard. You don’t have to process it alone. Please do not process it alone.
This is your lifeline. Getting out of the pit is hard. Really really hard. But the world needs who you are now and who you will be on the other side of the pit you are in. So here's your lifeline. You don't even need to reach out a hand, just tell me where you are and I will pull you up by the shoulders, look you in the eye, and we will fight or flight our way to victory, one minute at a time.
As we enter the holiday season, pay close attention to those you love. If you or someone you know needs immediate mental health support, contact: 1-800-273-8255 or go to your nearest Emergency Room.
You are loved. You are wanted. You are welcome. You are worthy!
Until Next Week (where we dive into something I cannot wait to share with you!),
Mallory