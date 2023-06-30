WIOTA – Residents and visitors to Wiota celebrated the town’s 150th Anniversary on June 24 with activities including a tractor ride, a parade, live music, a museum display of the town’s history and lots of food. It also included a program honoring current and past residents of Wiota who are 80 and over. The oldest man and woman received the title of king and queen of the celebration, and the recipients were Dave Hancock and Helen Coughlin Morrison.

