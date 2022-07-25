Cass County Fair starts Wednesday

CASS COUNTY – Get ready — it’s almost time to see all the projects by 4-H and FFA Exhibitors in Cass County and enjoy some free entertainment since the Cass County Fair starts tomorrow.
Favorites like the Fair King and Queen contest, the Mutton Busting and Bull Riding, the Tractor Pulls, and the livestock shows are on the schedule, and earlier in the month Cass County Extension Director Kate Olson said a Family Fun Afternoon was planned for July 30 at the fair, organized by Cass County Extension, Healthy Cass County and Child Abuse Prevention Council. Olson said activities like a scavenger hunt, a story walk in the garden area at Cass County Community Center parking lot, STEM activities, and cupcake decorating with the Cass County Youth Council. She said the Archery Club will also be holding a shooting fund-raiser that same day, and the fair board will also be offering mechanical bull rides.
The fair kicks off on Wednesday with 4-H and FFA Static Exhibit Judging from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by the Bucket of Junk Judging from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Clover Kids Showcase Entry will be held prior to those from 9 a.m. to noon.
Thursday morning activities include livestock check ins and weigh ins, starting with swine weigh in from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., rabbit check in from 8 to 9:30 a.m., poultry check in from 10 to 11 a.m., meat and dairy weigh in from 10:30 a.m. to noon, horse check in from 2 to 3 p.m. and sheep weigh in from 3 to 4:30 p.m. There will be a horse show timed event starting at 2 p.m., and static exhibits will be on display and the food sale will start at 5 p.m. The evening entertainment will include the announcement of the winners of Little Mister and Miss contest at 7 p.m., followed by the announcement of the Fair King and Queen at 7:30 p.m. and senior recognition at 8 p.m.
Friday livestock shows include the rabbit show at 8 a.m. and the horse show at 9 a.m., and beef weigh in will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. The dog show will start at 11 a.m., and the clover kids animal show will start at 3:30 p.m. The Share the Fun and Style Show will be held at 5:30 p.m. The evening entertainment includes Mutton Busting at 6:30 p.m. followed by Bull Riding at 8 p.m.
Saturday activities start with the sheep show at 8 a.m. and the herd dog trials at 8:30 a.m. The pet show will be held at 10 a.m., and meat and dairy goat show will start at 11 a.m. At noon, the working exhibits, education presentations and extemporaneous speaking events will be held, and the livestock judging contest will be at 3 p.m. The youth water fights will be held at 4 p.m., and the evening entertainment- the tractor pull- will start at 6 p.m.
Sunday activities will start with the swine show at 7:30 a.m., and a tractor ride at 8:30 a.m. The poultry show will start at 10 a.m. Decorator’s Showcase will be held from noon to 4 p.m. and the pig pals show will start at 1 p.m. The pedal tractor pull will start at 2:30 p.m., and the county fair church service will start at 4:30 p.m. The cow/calf show will start at 5:30 p.m., and the feeder calf show will start at 6 p.m. The evening entertainment includes the horse fun show at 6:30 p.m. and golf cart races at 7 p.m.
The beef show will start at 8 a.m. on Monday, and the Best of Iowa Event will start at 9 a.m. The Rotary watermelon feed will start 11 a.m.., and the Cass County Cattlemen’s Kids Cattle Clinic will start at 1 p.m. The dairy cattle show will start at 2 p.m., and building awards will be given at 4 p.m. The evening entertainment will include the Parade of Champions at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Bucket of Junk fund-raiser auction. The Grand Champion Beef Selection will start at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday will feature the livestock sale, starting at 8 a.m.