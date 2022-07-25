Cass County Fair starts Wednesday

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

Nellee Ritter, Caroline Pellett and Courtney Hering hold trophies for the Cass County Fair, which will start on Wednesday.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

CASS COUNTY – Get ready — it’s almost time to see all the projects by 4-H and FFA Exhibitors in Cass County and enjoy some free entertainment since the Cass County Fair starts tomorrow.

