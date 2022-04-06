ATLANTIC -The Atlantic City Council agreed Wednesday to reimburse Atlantic resident Bob Camblin $10,000 for an option agreement concerning the purchase of just over 41 acres east of Olive Street.
Camblin, a member of the city’s Housing Committee, entered into the agreement in February with property owner Jim Comes. To secure the agreement, Camblin put down $10,000 of his own money giving him the right to purchase 41.5 acres for $830,000.
Wednesday, the Council agreed to reimburse Camblin for the deposit and accept the transfer of the option to the city. The option must be exercised by the City by May 16 or it will expire.
As one of the largest undeveloped tracts in the community, the city has long considered the area a site for potential development. The city has struggled with a lack of housing for years with only 12.6% of the housing stock built since 1990 and 34.9% being built before 1930.
“Only Charles City has an older housing stock and had fewer homes built since 1990,” Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said. “Denison, Independence, Webster City, Algona, Washington, Nevada, Orange City, and Creston all have 16% or greater of their current homes being built since 1990.”
“Cities do not exist in stasis. They are either in the process of growth and restoration or decline,” Lund said. “One way to steer the Atlantic towards growth is to ensure that high-value real estate is constructed that draws and/or retains high income households to Atlantic. Without their consumer spending to support local business and their tax dollars to support the costs of government and local education, the remaining and slowly dwindling base will have a heavier burden to sustain government costs. Atlantic will not have either a growing population or an expanding base of wealth without new housing options. The Council will have to assess the risks and rewards of action in contrast to our fate resulting from inaction.”
This purchase will need to be financed through a general obligation bond that will include the purchase of the property, infrastructure installation costs for the property, reimbursement of infrastructure costs for the Boose Building Construction Redwood Subdivision and projects in the city’s 10-year capital improvement plan. All told the bond is expected to be in the neighborhood of $1,973,730.