ATLANTIC – SHIFT ATL, a 501©3 nonprofit, will be hosting their third annual Turkey Trot in Atlantic on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m. This year’s event will have both an in-person and virtual option to participate.
The in-person event will include a 5K route and 1-mile route option, both leaving from The Telegraph, 14 E Fourth Street, at 8 a.m. sharp! Attendees can grab some warm eats and drinks from inside The Telegraph post-race. The virtual event can take place at the registrants discretion.
Cost to register is $25, with the option to add on various race-day gear including a t-shirt (race + shirt $30) or sweatshirt (race + shirt $45). Orders including any of these items need to be submitted by Sunday, Oct. 31 in order to ensure items are here before race day.
Registration for just the race will continue until the day of the event. SHIFT ATL hopes to have a few shirts left over for purchase the day of, but no guarantees.
Additionally, Brown Shoe Fit has donated one pair of EACH men’s and women’s Brooks Turkey Trot running shoes that SHIFT ATL will be giving away. To be entered into the drawing, you must be registered by Oct. 31. SHIFT ATL will draw from the registrants the following week and award the winners.
To get registered, visit getmeregistered.com/AtlanticTurkeyTrot or shiftatl.org/turkeytrot to view full event details!
Funds raised at this event will be put towards the nonprofit organization’s latest project: a community mural on the west wall of The Telegraph building, which completed interior renovations summer of 2021. SHIFT ATL has already contracted with the company to complete this mural in 2022.
For more information about SHIFT ATL or the fund-raiser, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/shiftatl, their website at shiftatl.org or by email at shiftatlantic@gmail.com.