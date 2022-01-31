About $90,000 in AtlantiCash sold in 2021

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Chamber Director Bailey Smith recounted many of the Atlantic Chamber’s accomplishments during the Chamber Dinner Saturday night, including a new record for the amount of AtlantiCash sold.
Since there wasn’t a dinner held last year, Smith talked about 2020 and 2021, and said in 2020, chamber officials sold about $70,000 in AtlantiCash, which was the most they had sold at the time. That record was broken in 2021, when they sold $90,000 in AtlantiCash.
“One bright spot in COVID was that it showed people they really could buy everything in Atlantic, and they showed that by buying AtlantiCash,” Smith said.
Smith said the majority of chamber activities weren’t held in 2020, except for Christmas in Atlantic, but in 2021, they were able to hold all of them again. In both years, Atlantic was named the number 1 Christmas destination, and 2021 was the ninth time Atlantic had received that honor. They also had 700 children visit Santa Claus this year- which is a record number.
Smith said 10 new businesses opened in Atlantic in 2020, and 11 opened in 2021.
Smith said one of the focuses for 2022 is to encourage volunteering.
“As we move forward in 2022, our really big push is to reignite volunteerism in Atlantic,” Smith said. “The last two years we either didn’t have events or people felt better staying home. And this last year, being able to do all our events, we really struggled to find help. We love doing events, we love to add new events. But we can’t do more without help.”
Chamber Board Past President Scott Bennett talked about a couple of different events that will be held this year, thanks to chamber officials being able to work with other groups. First, officials with the All Class Reunion are working with the chamber to offer live music and entertainment one August evening that will be open to the public. Secondly, officials with the Grounds Committee will be working with the chamber to bring the WHO Tractor Ride to the Cass County Fairgrounds from June 18-22. Approximately 400 antique tractors will come to Atlantic as part of the ride.
Atlantic Chamber Program Director Kelsey Beschorner talked about the different ambassador visits held during 2021, and a video, encouraging people to move to Atlantic, created last year was shown.