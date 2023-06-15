Cass Supervisors approve wellness coordinator agreement

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday an agreement between the county, the Nishna Valley Family YMCA and Cass County Extension for a wellness coordinator by a 4 to 1 vote with Board Member Bernard Pettinger voting no.
The agreement would be from July 1 to July 1, 2025, and the county contribution would be $7,000 from Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and $25,000 from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in fiscal year 2024 and $8,000 from LOST funds and $35,000 in ARPA funds.
In April, Cass County Extension Director Kate Olson and Public Health Director Beth Olsen asked the board to consider up to $100,000 in ARPA funding for three or four years to expand the role of the coordinator for three or four years to help support the county health improvement plan. The board approved $70,000 for coordinator, again by a 4 to 1 vote with Pettinger voting no.
Olson said previously the coordinator works with public health officials as well as the Healthy Cass County group to support the plan and many of the priorities including mental health, food assistance, reconnecting communities and assisting with getting older adults connected in the community. She said the role could be expanded to help start projects to help with some of these priorities, but only temporarily because other partners could then maintain them.
“That’s why we thought it would potentially be a good fit for ARPA funding, understanding that it’s temporary funding (and the wellness coordinator could) to get some of these projects (related to the priorities) off the ground because obviously it takes a lot to start a project then maintain it,” Olson said previously
Board member Wendy Richter said previously using ARPA funding for the position worked perfectly because it fit well with what the funds should be spent on, which are federal funds designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Olsen said Tuesday the coordinator has not been hired yet because they wanted to get the agreement approved first.