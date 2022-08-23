ATLANTIC – Produce in the Park is delighted to offer customers local peaches this week. Vendor Brun Ko Farm will be selling the Iowa-grown peaches, and the market’s guest chef will be handing out samples of peach salsa. Peach salsa is good with chips, but also pairs well with pork (also sold at the park).
Produce in the Park Aug. 25: Iowa Peaches and Food Trucks Serving Thai and Italian Food
