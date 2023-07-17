Park board member suggests advisory committee

ATLANTIC – One Atlantic Park Board member suggested if the city council decides to disband the park board, the city should have some type of advisory committee to allow the public to have input related to the parks.
The Atlantic Park Board met Monday night, and Mayor Grace Garrett told the board the council was considering making changes to the parks department.
“A re-evaluation of the entire department is what has been happening and will continue to happen to see how the department needs to function better, and where we need to either improve or maintain,” Garrett said. “However, the director will not be replaced at this time.”
Garrett said Assistant Park Director Jeff Christensen has been working with Kirk Knudsen, who helps oversee the street department, wastewater, code enforcement and animal shelter, to manage the parks department.
Park Board member John Krogman said it was important to have some type of committee or board to advise the council and get input from the public so the community can still be involved in park department decisions.
“I think there should be some sort of representation- we have an airport commission- we have a library board,” Krogman said. “I just think it’s important to have community involvement somehow. At least have an advisory board - they don’t have to be elected at all.”
Park board Liaison Gerald Brink said one suggestion was having a “Friends of the Park” group. Garrett said no matter what decision the council makes- “Atlantic will make sure the parks are maintained and cared for.”
Three people spoke in opposition of disbanding the park board and not having a park director, saying there had been a lot of improvements made to the parks and the department and didn’t want to see that change. Others thought the board was a “voice for the citizens,” and changes could make it harder for people to know who to speak to when they had park related questions.