CASS COUNTY – Events supporting the American Cancer Society are being held this weekend, including a tractor ride, a quilting retreat and the Relay For Life “Carnival for a Cure.”
The Relay For Life Tractor Ride will be held on Saturday, starting at the Cass County Fairgrounds, and traveling through three different counties in southwest Iowa. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with the ride starting at 8:30 a.m. Riders will first go to Elk Horn, and after a short break, go to Exira, to have lunch (at rider’s own expense), and then riders will return to Atlantic for root beer floats at Sunnyside Park. A donation to participate is not required, but a $25 donation is suggested. All proceeds go to Relay For Life. Tractor riders can register ahead by calling 712-254-1670, 712-249-3846 or by emailing knottyladiesquilt@gmail.com.
The Knotty Ladies Retreat will be held on Saturday as well, at the Exira Event Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can bring their quilting projects to the center, and the cost to participate is a $30 donation to Relay For Life. There will be a $5 discount for people who donate a pillow case, and participants will be entered into door prize drawings. Lunch can be purchased at the center or participants can venture out and bring in food from area food establishments. Visitors are welcome to stop to check out the different projects. All proceeds go to Relay For Life.
The major event, Relay For Life “Carnival for a Cure,” will be held on Sunday at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA from 2 to 5 p.m. Relay For Life Committee Chairman Carole Schuler said earlier this year, the committee wanted to try something different to encourage more participation, so they decided to have a carnival theme and offer food and games at the event. A survivors program will be held at 3 p.m. and a survivors lap will be held at 3:30 p.m. A raffle drawing for two bicycles from the family of long-time bicycle shop owners Frank and Susan Mitchell is also being held, and tickets can be purchased during the event. The winners will be drawn during the event on Sunday, and individuals do not have to be present to win.
The mission for the American Cancer Society is to raise funds to improve cancer survival, decrease the incidence of cancer, and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.While there is a carnival like atmosphere at this year’s event, committee members say a main goal is raise money for the American Cancer Society, celebrate those who have survived, and remember those who passed away from the disease.
“We gather not only for the important mission of fund-raising, but also to celebrate our family and friends who are survivors and to remember those that this terrible disease has taken too soon,” committee members said.