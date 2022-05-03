CASS COUNTY - The Cass County Board of Supervisors agreed Tuesday to provide over $200,000 in ARPA funding for three area child care facilities and will consider requests from at least one more.
Last week the board informally agreed to provide $150,000 for the Noble Township Initiative in Griswold; $50,000 for the Nishna Valley YMCA and $35,000 for a child care project in Massena. The board tabled a request for funding for new playground equipment for the Anita Daycare Center until it receives more information.
“We did agree last week this is just formalizing that agreement,” Board Chairman Steve Baier said.
The money will come from over $1.2 million in federal Covid Relief funding.
The Griswold project is expected to cost around $2.3 million and will serve around 100 children when completed. The money would be used to help with the construction of the daycare which officials said could begin later this fall.
The group is seeking $150,000 which would come from the American Rescue Act funds.
Officials in the Massena area are working with the CAM School District to offer space for child care while the Nishna Valley Family YMCA , which runs the Ann Wickman Center is in the process of remodeling one of the YMCA’s racquetball courts into a child development area with 21 spots. Adding that area would allow some of the children at the Wickman Center to move there for child care, and would open up 21 spots at the center for more children.
The YMCA is also increasing the number of children they can have there from 45 to 101.
The board also discussed the possibility of providing funding for the Head Start to create a paved surface to allow children to ride tricycles and bikes in order to build motor skills. They took no action on that idea.