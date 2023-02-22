Property Tax Cuts

(Photo illustration via Canva)

Iowa lawmakers are considering sales tax changes to help local governments compensate for property tax reductions.

 (Photo illustration via Canva)

Local government advocates say property tax reductions will mean cuts to the services and amenities Iowans rely on — but lawmakers are considering a proposal they say will help cities, counties and school districts pursue new means of funding.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Trending Food Videos