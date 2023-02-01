Sweetheart Market now accepting preorders

ATLANTIC – Sweetheart Market 2023 is now accepting preorders. For information and to preorder for Sweetheart Market, visit www.ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com. Sweetheart Market 2023 will offer in-person shopping as well as pre-ordering. Pre-order is available through Thursday, Feb. 9. Shoppers can pick up preorders and shop in person at Sweetheart Market on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA (805 W. 10th St. Atlantic).
jeffl
