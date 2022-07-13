ATLANTIC—Bryan York of Atlantic was recently selected as the first recipient of the Delores & Gail Nelson Cass County 4-H Scholarship. The scholarship was established to honor the Nelsons’ strong support of the Cass County 4-H program throughout their lives, both as youth members and adult volunteers. The scholarship is for a Cass County 4-H'er who has been active in 4-H and has demonstrated strong leadership skills. The student must be enrolled as an incoming freshman at a four-year college or university in the state of Iowa.
Bryan has been an active member of the Bear Grove Blazers 4-H club for 10 years. He has participated in fair projects in the areas of Photography, Home Improvement, Visual Arts, Sewing, Food and Nutrition, Gardening, and Woodworking. He has been active in his club community service projects, served in every office and currently is his club president. At the county level, Bryan is on the Youth Council and the Youth Action Committee. He has also participated in the SOFA and State 4-H conference trips multiple times and has received three project awards while in high school. Bryan will be a freshman computer engineering student at Iowa State University this fall.