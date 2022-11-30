Christmas Market for Dec. 22

This year's Christmas Market will be held at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on Dec. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. Thanks to our hosts, Christmas Market will offer activities for kids. Plus, grab pizza from food truck Zipp's Pizzaria!

