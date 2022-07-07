Good news for Sunnyside Pool

ATLANTIC – It started with someone wanting to do something good for people wanting to use Sunnyside Pool.
An anonymous individual donated approximately $1,440 for 12 season pool passes, which were given to families in the Atlantic area earlier this year.
“They contacted us just to do something good — it was literally a good act,” Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen said Thursday.
The donor wanted families to be able to enjoy the pool, just like when they were growing up.
“People always talk about their fond memories of growing up and going to the Sunnyside Pool,” Rasmussen said. “(This allows) families to have the same experiences and have those same memories.”
Park staff worked with Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh, as well as city staff and officials from Washington Elementary to distribute the pool passes to different families. The donor made the call in March, and after the families were selected, the purchase was made about two weeks before the pool opened.
Rasmussen said the donor, who wished to remain anonymous, hoped the donation would spur others to do something similar. Rasmussen said the park staff’s goal is to give people more recreational opportunities, and they are always willing to work with people like the donor on any project.
“Our big push is making sure people have access to as many recreation opportunities as possible,” he said.
Atlantic Mayor Grace Garrett reported during Wednesday night’s council meeting there are now six certified lifeguards and two individuals in the process of getting certified. Atlantic, like other towns around the state and the nation, had been struggling finding lifeguards and, as a result, had to limit the number of people who could use the pool or close on certain days.
Rasmussen said the pool was now “fully staffed,” and should be able to serve at maximum capacity, unless lifeguards are unable to work due to illness or on vacation. He said they still want to hire more to cut down on extra hours.
“We have enough that we can fully open,” he said. “We’re still not quite where we want to be because our lifeguards are having to work a significant amount of hours in order to try and make sure we’re open. We still have more coming.”
Garrett praised the pool staff, and urged people to be patient when there are limited lifeguards. The city follows standards set by the Red Cross.
“There are standards for safety and capacity that are set by the Red Cross,” Garrett said. “Respect the parameters that have been set by the Red Cross and our city because it’s for the safety and welfare of our community and those who visit us.”