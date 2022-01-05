CASS COUNTY – Cass County Recorder Mary Ward announced Tuesday she will be running for the position again.
Ward was elected as recorder in 2014, and actually filled the position in 2013 after Joyce Jensen retired.
Ward said the recorder is responsible for registering all the real estate documents for Cass County, keeping vital records, which are births, deaths and marriages, offering hunting and fishing licenses and deer tags and registering all ATVs, boats and snowmobiles.
Ward said she decided to run again because she loves the job.
“I just really love my job, like who I work with and enjoy helping the public,” she said.
She thinks she’s the best candidate for the job because she is willing to go the extra mile if needed.
“I understand the job, I like helping people, and we try to go the extra mile to help somebody who needs it,” she said.