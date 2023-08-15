ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Booster Club is working with staff at the Atlantic School District to offer free hot dogs to the first 1,000 people attending the volleyball and football scrimmages this week.
The volleyball scrimmage will be held on Aug. 17 at the AHS gym from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the football scrimmage will be held on Aug 18 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The Atlantic Booster Club will also be selling drinks, chips, candy and other concession stand items during both scrimmages.
School district officials say the hot dog giveaway is a way to kick off the fall season of activities for the district.
“Join us this week as we gear up to begin fall athletics around the district!” school officials posted on the Atlantic Community School District Facebook page. “Come out, enjoy a free hotdog, buy a drink and chips to support our booster club, and cheer on our students as they take the field, court, and course for the beginning of their seasons!”
School officials also say Cross Country time trials will be held Aug. 22 at Nishna Hills Golf Club starting at 5:30 p.m.