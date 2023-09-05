Daycare bake sale raises $4,000 for splash pad

ATLANTIC – A bake sale by Jinger Nelson and children at Tender Hearts Daycare raised $4,000 for the splash pad project.
Nelson explained the children wanted to hold a bake sale, and she said they needed to come up with a cause to donate the funds from it.
“One other time we did it, and we gave it to the food pantry,” she said.
They decided to donate the funds to the splash pad fund-raising committee, and were thrilled that so many people came to purchase items as well as that two anonymous donors and Armor Insurance made donations to get them to $4,000.
“We were overwhelmed,” she said. “The kids were just thrilled with all the people who showed up and supported us — all the residents of Cass County, the parents and grandparents that have made the items for our bake sale. We just loved helping out the community, and I know these children will enjoy (the splash pad). And my grandchildren come to town quite often, and I’m sure we will enjoy going there and using the splash pad too. It was a fun fund-raiser for a good cause.”
There are lots of ways to donate, and splash pad fund-raising committee members stress that checks need to be made to either the City of Atlantic or Shift ATL.
Checks-made payable to the City of Atlantic with Splash Pad in the memo line- can be dropped off at city hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or checks — made payable to Shift ATL with Splash Pad in the memo line-can be dropped off at the Atlantic Chamber 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday or placed in the chamber’s drop box. People can also donate online at atlanticiowasplashpad.com by using a credit card or PayPal account. Paying by Venmo is also an option at @shiftatl -putting Splash pad in the comments with the mailing address.
For more information or to set up a presentation about the project, email atlanticiowasplashpad.com or speak to any of the committee members.