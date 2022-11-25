ADAiR COUNTY– The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved holding a public hearing on Dec. 7 at 9:15 a.m. to consider adding a new ordinance related to hazardous liquid pipelines in the county to help protect residents health, safety and welfare. Earlier this month, Adair County Auditor Mandy Berg said the board wanted to be proactive in creating the ordinance in case any pipeline projects are proposed in Adair County.
Adair County Supervisors approve public hearing on pipeline ordinance
Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.
