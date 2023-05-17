During Senator Grassley’s visit to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA on Friday, he presented flowers to Leslie Haynes at Jack & Jill Preschool. Jack & Jill celebrates 68 years of preschool service to the community. The YMCA wants to celebrate all teachers. The YMCA Board thanks all our current teachers and those who have come before us in making preschool a priority in our community. "Thanks for all you do!” YMCA Board members said.

