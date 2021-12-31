DCI Investigation

ADAIR COUNTY — A pursuit of a Jefferson man on Dec. 28 ended with an Adair County deputy shooting the suspect after displaying a handgun.
The deputy was not identified, but DCI officials reported that Charles R. Bradshaw II of Jefferson failed to stop when a Stuart Police Officer attempted to pull him over in the Stuart City limits for a traffic violation. Officers from the Greenfield Police Department, deputies from Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.
The pursuit ended in rural Adair County just north of 130th Street on Jordan Avenue, when Bradshaw’s vehicle abruptly turned around in the roadway and was struck by a Stuart Police vehicle and Guthrie County Sheriff’s vehicle.
When all the vehicles came to a stop, the Adair County Deputy heard a gunshot, exited his vehicle, and shot Bradshaw in the both arms after seeing Bradshaw holding a handgun.
Bradshaw was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with non-life threatening injuries, released a short time later, and taken to the Adair County Jail. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felony eluding, and several traffic violations.
The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the DCI investigates the incident, and an investigation report will be given to the Adair County Attorney’s Office to review when completed. The deputy will be identified after he is interviewed by DCI officials.