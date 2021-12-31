DCI Investigation

Weather Alert

...Significant Storm and Cold to Impact Area New Year's Day... .A significant storm system with the potential for moderate to heavy snow over portions of central and southern Iowa will impact the area New Year's Day. The combination of strong north winds and a dry, more powdery snow will cause blowing and drifting snow and potentially significant travel problems in the areas affected. Also, temperatures and wind chills through most of the event will be quite cold and with sub-zero wind chills expected by early Saturday through Saturday night when the coldest air of the season moves into Iowa. Dangerous wind chill values are expected across northern Iowa. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches with the heaviest amounts of near 6 inches along Interstate 80 and up to 9 inches south of Interstate 80. Lesser accumulations of 4 to 5 inches expected north of Interstate 80. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Central and Southern Iowa * WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to midnight CST Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to 1/2 mile or less at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty in snowfall totals remains on the northern edge of the warning area where a higher gradient of snowfall is expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&