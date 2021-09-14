New electrical business opens in Griswold

GRISWOLD – Griswold has a new electrical business after two co-workers took an opportunity to become business partners.
Jeremiah Bruning and Chris Tedford formerly worked together at Brown Electric, becoming good friends. Bruning always wanted to open his own business so last April he asked his good friend if he wanted to go into business together.
Not long after that, they discovered the former Peebles Plumbing and Heating Building in Griswold, located at 613 Main Street, was for sale, and thought it would make a perfect store front.
“We saw an opportunity to (start the business a month and half ago),” Bruning said. “And thought, why not do it ourselves?”
They do residential, commercial, farm and industrial work, and customers have already been calling.
“We’re getting pretty busy,” Bruning said. “People are calling for sure.”
Tedford, has worked in the business for 30 years and he became interested in the trade after seeing a family friend work as an electrician, and Bruning, who has been working in the business for 10 years, said he formed an interest in the business after watching electricians work on his father’s carpenter jobs.
“I know Chris grew up with it, his buddy’s dad was an electrician, so that’s how he got into it,” Bruning said. “And me, I went to work with my dad, he’s a carpenter, I just thought the electricians were cool (that he worked with) that it’s what I wanted to do since I was 10 years old.”
They are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
For more information, call Bruning at 712-789-2068, call Tedford at 402-709-6368, email at bandcelectric@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.