Supervisors approve using $10,000 for polling place improvements

CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday using up to $10,000 in American Rescue Act Funds (APRA) to make improvements to a door and entryway at the CAM School in Massena. Improvements are needed to meet federal Americans with Disability (ADA) requirements so the school library can be one of the polling places for the county.
Cass County Deputy Auditor Sheri Karns explained in previous elections, voters in Edna/Victoria Township and in Massena/Massena Township were both voting at the city’s library.
However, she said, “it’s just been too small (for both). There’s no privacy (to vote).”
The decision was made to use two locations: the library and the school, Karns said, however, there were some security concerns during the last election.
“The last election they had in the gym, so they had to leave the front doors unlocked at the school,” Karns said. “People were just in and out constantly, which is a security issue for the school.”
Karns said after visiting with staff at the school, she learned the school has a library with a door that leads to an outside parking lot, and that could be used for a polling place.
“They can come in through that outside door, and they can be closed off from the rest of the school,” she said.
However, she said the outdoor door is too small. Board member Mark O’Brien said he visited the school, and noticed there is no sidewalk in the parking lot, so there’s about a two inch gap up into the library floor, and a concrete pad would be needed so people, especially those with wheelchairs, can enter.
Board Chairman Steve Baier said on Monday that ADA requirements are different for a polling place than for a school, and it’s getting harder to find places in small towns that meet those requirements for polling places.
“Small towns are running out of buildings that are ADA accessible according to the voting standards, and to have a voting place in Massena, we’re going to have to make that door and the approach to that door so it’s ADA compliant,” Baier said.
Karns said she hadn’t received the total quote for the project, but work on the door would be approximately $3,000.