ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors approved Wednesday using COVID funding to pay for a skid loader for the conservation department by a vote of 3-2.
Adair County Conservation Director Dominic Johnson had a bid for the skid loader for $50,500, and board members were considering whether to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA, which is COVID funding) or use funding from the conservation department’s budget to pay for it. Johnson said after researching the code, conservation department reserve funds should be used for land acquisition or capital projects.
Board member Jodie Hoadley said the COVID funding would fit well because the parks provide a place for people to be outdoors and do healthy activities like walking.
“The use of the parks- it’s everything from camping, site seesers, bird watchers, people out there (walking) for their health — and that’s where I’m getting too- I would make the motion that we paid for the skid loader out of the ARPA funds,” Hoadley said.
However, Board member Steve Shelley said he disagreed with Hoadley, believing the department could use donations as well as county funds to pay for the loader.
“I disagree 100 percent,” Shelley said. “We had agreed to (pay for) half and I think that’s as far as we need to go.”
The motion passed with Shelley and Board Chairman Matt Wedemeyer voting no.
The board also tabled a request for COVID funding to help pay a portion to get a water line to the airport. Board members want to wait and see if grant funds are available to help pay for the line.