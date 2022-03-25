Lions Club receives grant for Mollett Park improvements

ATLANTIC — The Atlantic Lions Club applied for and received a $5,000 grant to help make improvements to Mollett Park, Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board Monday night.
Atlantic Lions Club members said Thursday the funds came from the Cass County Community Foundation, and they will have the check in hand during the presentation, which is tentatively scheduled for next month.
Rasmussen said the grant will help get more raised beds, more rain barrels and the ability to start a fruit garden.
“We’re looking to add a couple more raised beds, we’re going to add four more rain barrels, and the big need that Cass County has identified is a need for more fresh produce, and specifically fresh fruit. And so we’re going to jump on that bandwagon, and we’re going to put in a fruit garden, and expand the community garden thanks to the Lions Club,” Rasmussen told the board.
Rasmussen said park officials are working with ISU Extension officials to determine the types of fruit to plant at the park, and said his vision was allow people to take the fruit themselves and donate the fruit not taken to the food pantry.