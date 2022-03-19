CASS COUNTY – Cass County Treasurer Tracey Marshall is the latest candidate to file to run again in the upcoming primary election on June 7.
Marshall announced earlier this month her intention to run again, but officially filed on Thursday.
Candidates have until March 25 to file, and besides Marshall, Supervisors Mark O’Brien (from supervisor District 2) and John Hartkopf (from supervisor district 3) have filed for the primary election. All are incumbents. Other county positions that will be on the ballot for the primary election are attorney (incumbent Vanessa Strazdas) and recorder (incumbent Mary Ward). Ward announced she would be running again in January.
Two candidates — Travis Erickson for Edna Township Clerk and Richard Hoffman for Union Township Trustee — have already filed to run in the general election in November. Current incumbents for township trustees and township clerks that will be on the general election ballot are: for Edna Township- Kevin Stender-Trustee, Patrick Erickson-Trustee and Travis Erickson-Clerk; and for Union Township- Richard Hoffman-Trustee, Daryl Schrier-Trustee and Cheryl Christensen-Clerk.
Candidates for Ag Extension Council, Soil and Water Conservation District and Hospital Trustees can file for the general election until Aug. 31. Current incumbents for Agricultural Extension Council positions on the ballot are David York, Bradley J Pellett, Kristi Plagman, Chad Becker and Todd Weppler, and current incumbents for the hospital board positions on the ballot are Jody Lorence, Julie Pollock, Michael Klocke and Roger Herring. Two positions on the soil and water conservation district will be on the ballot, and incumbents are John J Hansen (Grove Township) and Greg Zellmer (Pymosa Township).