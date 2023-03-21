Park Board approves pool improvements, membership fees

Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. SSE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.