CASS COUNTY – Wendy Richter won the primary race for Third District Supervisor against Incumbent John Hartkopf Tuesday night.
Richter received 255 votes and Hartkopf received 232 votes. Both were running on the Republican side.
“I’m very excited and I want to thank everybody for voting for me,” Richter said. “I look forward to working with the board, and continuing with what they have been working on, and maybe starting on a few more projects.”
Races for the third supervisor district and county attorney were the only two contested races in the county, and other candidates were running unopposed. Mark O’Brien was running on the Republican side for Second District Supervisor, and received 229 votes. Tracey Marshall ran on the Republican sidefor Cass County Treasurer, and received 1,193 votes. Mary Ward ran on the Republican side for Cass County Recorder, and received 1,379 votes. There were no democratic candidates on the ballot for county offices, but each received write-in votes: two for Second District Supervisor, five for Third District Supervisor, 10 for Cass County Treasurer, five for Cass County Recorder and 15 for Cass County Attorney.
Visit atlanticnewstelegraph.com for more details on the primary election, including votes for state and federal races.
Election results are considered unofficial until they are canvassed by the board of supervisors.