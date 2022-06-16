Emergency Management personnel began local preliminary damage assessments Wednesday, focusing on the areas with initial publicly reported damages from the severe storm system Tuesday.
Currently there are no significant public infrastructure damages reported and only limited reports of residential & business damages. The heaviest damages observed today were in south central Pottawattamie County which resulted in a total loss of a business. Additional damages were observed in eastern Pottawattamie County, including Carson, Macedonia, and rural areas eastward toward Cass County. Those damages primarily consisted of residential properties that were affected by falling limbs, trees, or high winds. Currently, 63 structures have been impacted by the severe weather event along with a few parks & recreation areas receiving some form of tree damage, debris, or other related minor damages.
“The important numbers right now are that there have been zero injuries or fatalities related to this storm event and nearly all utility outages have been restored”, commented Doug Reed, director of Emergency Management for Pottawattamie County. “This nighttime tornado scenario is one of the ones that scares me the most; nearly everyone is home, and nearly everyone is asleep.” Reed reminds everyone that you need to have multiple ways to receive warning alerts. “Have a weather radio, sign up for our free emergency and weather alerts, and leave those device’s volumes turned on during the night – there’s simply no other solution.”
Damage reports from the public will be accepted over the next couple of days as officials continue to assess the overall impact and potential need for assistance. To report your damages and receive updates related to this severe weather event go to the Emergency Management Agency website at https://pcema-ia.org. Your reports and pictures will be essential in assessing the overall impact to the county.