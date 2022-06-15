The Atlantic Council agreed Wednesday to set July 2-4 as the dates to allow the use of fireworks by the general public in the city from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The city’s official fireworks display will be held on July 4 and will be conducted by Wild Wayne’s of Atlantic after complaints were received over the duration and quality of last year’s show.
Email Jeff Lundquist at jrlund@ant-news.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff.
If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.