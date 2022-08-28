ATLANTIC – The Tyler Family Cancer Center was unveiled on Sunday afternoon at Cass Health.
Cass Health has been in the midst of remodeling for the past two years, and while work continues, officials held an open house on Sunday to allow the public to tour areas completed including the the medical clinic, the new coffee shop, the new gift shop and the new cancer center, which was made possible by a donation from the Tyler family. It includes exam rooms and check in space, as well as seating areas for people who have to have treatments with reclining seats with warming and massaging features. Lights in the back of the seating area change colors and the ceiling is made to look like a starry night.
“Joining us here is the Tyler family, a local family that knows all too well the impacts of cancer (having lost family members Dottie and Amy to the disease) and what a difference it makes to receive care close to home from neighbors you trust,” CEO Brett Altman said Sunday during a short program before people could tour the areas.
While the amount of the donation from the Tyler Family to the Cass Health Foundation was not given, Altman said it was “a very generous gift to cover the expense of our new remodeled cancer center, which has now quadrupled in size.”
Also unveiled was a sign for the center which included the shape of the state of Iowa with a colleague of Coca-Cola photos, and the words neighbors caring for neighbors written on it. It also included the words “Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company” and “Cass Health” underneath the state.
Kirk Tyler, speaking on behalf of the family, said they appreciated being able to contribute to the project, and said the family included all the employees at Atlantic Bottling.
“What an honor it is for our family to be asked to contribute to this great project,” Tyler said. “It’s really the Atlantic Bottling company family center because we had a lot of great employees throughout the years who have benefited from the care they received from the Cass Health facility.”
He also quoted Jim Tyler on how he felt about the disease.
“He always says we can land a man on the moon, but we can’t figure this cancer thing out,” he said.
Cancer patient Mike Henningsen said having a center close to home is great because he had been treated at hospitals in Nebraska and Arizona, and while the care was good, there was always a lot of travel time and wait time. And that meant usually spending a whole day when he needed treatment. At Cass Health, he said, there’s not much waiting, and “It’s 5 minutes from my house.”
Henningsen grew up near the Tyler Family, and thanked them for their part in the project.
“I grew up two doors away from the Tyler Family, so this is really special,” he said. “People with money sometimes get vilified, but I tell you, donations like this don’t happen (just) $5 at a time.You’ve got to have people with money, they’ve got to be willing to do it, they’ve got to be unselfish. Thank you Tylers.”
Altman said having the center allows people to have a local option with the best care available.
“We do cancer care here, and we do it really, really well,” he said.