Chief: House fire” tough to attack”

ATLANTIC – Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel described Monday morning’s house fire at 901 Birch Street a “tough one to attack.”
“It was very smokey, and it was a hot fire,” Cappel said later in the day on Monday. “And it was a tough one to attack.”
Atlantic Firefighters received a call between 9:30 and 10 a.m. of smoke in a house, and Cappel said when firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke coming from inside the residence.
“When we arrived on scene, we had heavy smoke from the interior of the house, which made it difficult to see exactly what we were up against,” Cappel said,
Cappel said a team made entry into the basement, and later on the south side of the house, however, he said the first and second floors started to collapse.
“The integrity had been jeopardized in the house, and we couldn’t afford for anybody to be in there,” he said. “The ground floor fell through. The second story started to fall onto the kitchen.
At that point, we were on an exterior attack.”
He said extremely cold temperatures that day also made it hard to fight the fire.
“It’s hard on these guys because everybody’s cold and they just keep battling through because we have to get it done,” Cappel said.
Cappel didn’t know the cause of the fire, but thought it started in the basement. He said he still needed to talk to the renters who lived in the house, and thought an insurance investigator would have to look at the site to help determine a cause.
He said the house was big and well built, and he thought the fire had been burning for a long period of time before anyone smelled smoke, which led to the difficult firefighting conditions.
“I think it was a good amount of time when they figured out it was getting smoky in the house, until we actually got paged,” he said. “Time is money (when it comes to a situation like this).”
In the end, there were no injuries, and Cappel thanked everyone who helped fight the fire or assisted at the scene.
“I want to give a huge shout out to Marne, Lewis and Griswold (from fire departments who were called for mutual aid),” he said. “I appreciate those guys coming and helping us out.”
He also thanked members of Cass EMS, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Atlantic Police, anyone who brought pop and water for the firefighters, and anyone else who helped.