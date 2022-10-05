State in moderate risk for crop fires

Producers throughout the state are dealing with a mostly moderate risk for crop fire, according to the National Weather Service.
A moderate risk is the lowest risk on the Cropland Fire Danger Index scale, followed by high, very high and extreme risk. While the entire state is considered to be at moderate risk, there are a few counties with smaller areas considered to be at high risk including Adams, Taylor, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clinton and Jackson.
Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said he has seen more people purchase fire extinguishers and brackets for them in combines and tractors this year.
“We just had some farmers who have come out to the station and picked up some of the bigger fire extinguishers, to have along in the tractors and combines, and brackets to mount them in the combine or tractor.”
“If they don’t have extinguishers in their combines and tractors, it’s definitely a good time to put them in there, and if you don’t have to use them that is the best case scenario,” Cappel said.
ISU Field Agronomist Mike Witt agreed, saying just about every producer has been in a situation that an extinguisher is helpful.
“Just about every farmer has probably had one or two incidents where something (in the equipment) got wet or something got jammed and something started smoking,” he said. “Grain gets caught up and things start smoking or smoldering.”
Cappel said field fires can be tricky because they can create their own wind currents. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains this happens in a fire because heat is constantly and quickly rising. As all this heat and air moves upward, it leaves behind some empty space. Air from all around the fire rushes in to fill that gap.
“Field fires can generate their own wind current, so you really want to pay attention to wind direction, because they can travel very quickly and once they get that fuel and build up their own wind tunnel, it’s hard to knock down,” Cappel said.
The opposite extreme — producers dealing with frost–could happen later this week with temperatures in the Atlantic area expect to reach 31 degrees Friday night. However, Witt said most producers in southern Iowa aren’t as concerned about frost because they have already harvested.
“Soybeans are (getting harvested), most of the corn is already done, the only thing the frost is really going to kill off is any late season thing,” Witt said.